Kharge to file RS nomination in Bengaluru; Rahul Gandhi to attend

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday, in the presence of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who will be visiting Bengaluru for the event.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on June 5 to attend an official party programme. As per the itinerary, he will be present at Vidhana Soudha at 1.30 p.m. on Friday for the Rajya Sabha nomination of the Congress party president. Senior Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan will also file nominations from Karnataka, the party statement said.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi will also be present for the occasion. After Kharge’s nomination, other candidates will also file theirs.”

Shivakumar said the nomination process for Legislative Council candidates will also take place, with the party fielding five candidates.

“We have already announced four candidates, and the fifth candidate will be announced tomorrow,” he said.

Referring to his first day in office as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said he had held meetings with officials and expressed confidence in the mandate given to the Congress government.

“The people of the state have placed great trust in me. Expectations are high from day one. I have told the opposition that our strength in the Assembly is 136,” he said.

Clarifying the party’s leadership structure, Shivakumar said senior leaders, including State Congress President B.K. Hariprasad is experienced and has been entrusted with responsibilities by the party high command.

He said the Congress leadership is working together to bring the party back to power and ensure good governance in the state.

On free bus passes for students, Shivakumar said the scheme is intended only for Karnataka students.

“Our schemes are for our students. How can we provide free bus passes for people from other states? These benefits are meant only for Kannadiga students,” he said.

He added that the government will extend free bus pass facilities from the school level up to postgraduate studies.

Responding to questions about the proposed foundation laying for the Congress Bhavan, he said the programme has been postponed due to scheduling constraints and will be held on another date.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to statues of national leaders, including Subhas Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Kanakadasa, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Devaraj Urs, and Mother Bhuvaneshwari, at the Vidhana Soudha premises.

Shivakumar also said he will visit Kanakapura on Sunday and meet people across 20 locations throughout the day.

“I will meet people from morning to night. Since I cannot meet everyone in Bengaluru right now due to nomination-related work, I request two days’ time. I will personally meet them in my constituency,” he said.



