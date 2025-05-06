Kiren Rijiju attends UN Day of Vesak 2025 in Vietnam, stresses relevance of Buddha’s teachings

Hanoi: Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday attended the inaugural session of the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025, conveying warm greetings on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion to the global crowd.

Rijiju emphasised the profound teachings of the Buddha and their contemporary relevance and shared how India has upheld the ancient wisdom on sustainability.

Along with Rijiju, the Indian delegation attending the session included International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Secretary General Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, IBC Director General Abhijit Halder, and Ambassador of India to Vietnam Sandeep Arya.

“More than 2000 delegates from across the world participate in this grand event themed on ‘Buddhist Approach to Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development’,” IBC posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju engaged in a heartwarming interaction with the Indian community in Vietnam, appreciating their contribution to strengthening India-Vietnam ties and upholding Indian values overseas, terming it truly commendable.

The holy Buddha relic exposition witnessed over 5 lakh devotees on Monday, paying homage to Lord Buddha.

“Sacred Moments of Devotion. Worshipping Holy Buddha relics brings profound joy and pride — not just to Buddhists, but to all who revere the enlightened one. Now, even those unable to travel to India can honour him at home,” IBC added in another post.

“At Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, pilgrims — young and old, near and far — gathered in quiet reverence for this rare blessing. On April 5 cumulative footfall of 5 lakh plus,” it added.

Last week,also the holy relic exposition witnessed a sea of devotees, with lakhs of devotees paid homage.

On Friday, Rijiju, joined by Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, monks and senior officials with the sacred relics from Sarnath, reached Vietnam.

The Indian delegation was warmly received by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other officials, reflecting the profound and shared spiritual values that unite both nations.

“Arrived in Vietnam leading the high-level Indian delegation with the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha. Grand ceremonial reception was accorded by the Government of Vietnam and Vietnam Buddhist Sanghas. The Holy Relics will be in Vietnam from May 2-21, 2025 for UN Vesak Day celebrations,” the Union Minister said in a post.

Following ceremonial prayers, the holy relics were reverently enshrined at Thanh Tam Monastery. In a symbolic gesture of peace and friendship, a sacred Bodhi Tree sapling from India was also planted at the Vietnam Buddhist University.

A joint press conference was held by the Indian delegation and leaders of the Vietnamese Sangha, where Rijiju conveyed a heartfelt message from Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.

The Vietnamese government expressed its sincere gratitude for the sacred gesture, which stands as a symbol of the enduring civilisational and spiritual ties between the two countries.

The holy relics are being exhibited with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation.

They will be displayed to the public in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025, before continuing to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025.