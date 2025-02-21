Kissa kursi ka: Transport dept to ensure men get their rightful place on buses in K’taka

Mysuru: Following a complaint about women passengers occupying seats reserved for male commuters, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Mysuru City Division issued an order on Friday, instructing staff to ensure that men receive their designated seats on buses.

When the Shakti scheme allowing free travel to women was introduced in 2023, the Karnataka government had instructed all transport corporations, excluding the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to reserve 50 per cent seats for men as they would be the ones paying for their travel.

Women were allowed to occupy the seats reserved for men, but would have to leave the seat if a man wanted to sit.

However, things did not turn out as smoothly as the government expected and men were forced to stand despite the reservation of seats for them.

Now, the government has decided to crack down on this and ensure men get their rightful place.

Friday’s order, signed by Divisional Controller of the Mysuru City Unit, comes on the back of a complaint at the headquarters by a commuter Vishnuvardhana S.

In his plea, Vishnuvardhana S alleged that seats reserved for men in Mysuru City buses were being occupied by female passengers, preventing male commuters from getting their seats.

Friday’s directive now instructs staff members to take necessary action to ensure that male passengers can access their reserved seats. Authorities have also been asked to submit an action-taken report.

Sources suggest that this issue has emerged due to the Shakti free travel scheme for women. With a significant increase in the number of female passengers, men are reportedly struggling to find seats on buses.

The Karnataka Shakti scheme, launched on June 11, 2023, by the Congress government, provides free bus travel for women across the state. The scheme aims to empower women by enhancing their mobility.

Regarded as a flagship initiative, the Shakti scheme has been a massive success, reaching a milestone of 350 crore beneficiaries by December 2024. The scheme’s popularity has led to an increase in the RTC’s average daily ridership from 85 lakh to 1.16 crore.



