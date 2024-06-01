KMC and KMC Hospitals hold one-day awareness programme ‘NABL Accreditation and Its Benefits’

Mangaluru: The Kasturba Medical College and KMC Hospitals in Mangalore held a one-day awareness programme titled “NABL Accreditation and Its Benefits” on May 31, 2024.

The event commenced with a welcome and introduction by Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore. The agenda included detailed discussions on NABL accreditation, the accreditation process, and an overview of ISO 15189:2022 standards, which were expertly covered by Ms. Gayathri S (Joint Director, NABL), Mr. Prashant Paschal (Assistant Director, NABL), and Mr. Hari Babu Aennampalli (Deputy Director, NABL).

In addition to the technical sessions, the event featured a practical segment on how to fill applications on the NABL portal and navigate the NABL website, providing attendees with hands-on knowledge and tools to enhance their laboratory practices.

The program provided valuable insights and knowledge on laboratory accreditation and its impact on enhancing healthcare quality.



