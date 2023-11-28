KMC Attavar Launches Diabetic Foot Reconstruction Clinic

Mangalore: A new Diabetic Foot Reconstruction Clinic will be open at KMC Attavar starting today. The clinic will operate every Wednesday and Friday from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The clinic offers a comprehensive package of diagnostic services for Rs 2400, including Culture Sensitivity (PUS), X-ray of Foot – AP & Lateral, Doppler Study, CBC, Blood Urea/Serum Creatinine, HBA1C, RBS, and FBS/PPRS. Consultation is free. Please note that all schemes and insurance covers are excluded from the comprehensive package.

Medical Superintendent Dr John Ramapuram stressed the importance of the Diabetic Foot Reconstruction Clinic, stating, “This clinic addresses the urgent needs of diabetic individuals, aiming to prevent amputations and foster limb preservation.”

To schedule an appointment or for more information, please contact 88615 86249 or 0824 228 5000.