KMC Hospital, Attavar Achieves Medical Milestone with Successful Treatment of Newborn’s Rare Heart Tumor

Mangaluru: In an extraordinary display of medical excellence and teamwork, KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Center in Mangalore has announced a significant medical achievement. A newborn baby diagnosed with a rare heart tumor, known as a pericardial teratoma, which led to hydrops fetalis—a condition causing severe breathing difficulties due to fluid accumulation around the heart—has been successfully treated by the hospital’s skilled medical team.

Upon the baby’s birth, immediate intervention became critical as the oxygen saturation levels sharply fell to 40%. Under the leadership of Dr Sadashiva Rao Pallade, Senior Pediatric Surgeon, a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Aravind N, Surgical Oncologist, Dr Laxmi Kamath, Neonatologist, Dr Sumesh Rao, Senior Anesthetist, Dr Kamalakshi Bhat, Dr Nuthan Kamath, alongside specialized pediatricians, OT staff, and NICU staff, sprang into action.

Employing advanced medical procedures such as pericardiocentesis, the team managed to drain over 150ml of fluid from the pericardial sac, significantly improving the baby’s condition. Further diagnostic steps, including a CT-SCAN, revealed a large tumor pressing on the heart and its major vessels, necessitating a complex surgical operation to remove the tumor. Despite the rarity of such cases and the complexities involved, the surgery was successful, marking an essential step towards the baby’s recovery, although it was followed by a rigorous and challenging postoperative care phase, with a particular focus on infection control.

Dr Sadashiva Rao Pallade expressed his enthusiasm about the successful treatment of this challenging case, attributing the positive outcome to the seamless collaboration among team members and the application of state-of-the-art medical interventions. This case marks one of the few instances worldwide where a newborn with a heart tumor has undergone successful treatment, reflecting KMC Attavar’s commitment to leading the way in comprehensive cancer care.

Adding to the significance of this medical milestone is the recent inauguration of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre at KMC Hospital Attavar. Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, highlighted these advancements as part of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing patient care and recovery environments. He remarked, “The successful treatment of this rare heart tumor in a newborn highlights our hospital’s medical capabilities and our dedication to providing compassionate care. The opening of our Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre and the Blossom Deluxe Rooms are significant strides towards providing quality care for our patients. These new facilities are equipped with the latest medical technology, reinforcing our mission to offer comprehensive and accessible healthcare services.”

This achievement not only underscores KMC Attavar’s expertise in dealing with rare and complex medical cases but also showcases its dedication to improving healthcare access, with the treatment made possible through funding support from Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Karnataka. As the baby now prepares for discharge, the collective effort and dedication of the medical team and the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care are evident, offering new hope and a testament to the power of combined medical expertise, technology, and compassionate care.