KMC Hospital, Attavar, Achieves NABH 6th Edition Accreditation

Mangalore: KMC Hospital, Attavar, has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, under the NABH Accreditation Standards for Hospitals, 6th Edition.

The accreditation recognizes the hospital’s continued compliance with national benchmarks for patient safety and quality of care across its 610 sanctioned beds. KMC Hospital, Attavar, was first accredited by NABH in 2022 and has now successfully transitioned to the more rigorous 6th edition standards.

In a formal ceremony held at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the NABH Certificate of Accreditation was officially handed over to Dr. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar, along with the hospital’s senior colleagues, by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, and Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Major General (Dr.) Mathews Jacob, VSM, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, MAHE, and Dr. Christopher Sudhakar, Director of Quality, MAHE Manipal. Several other dignitaries and senior leadership of MAHE were present on the occasion to celebrate this significant milestone in the institution’s journey of quality healthcare delivery.

Dr. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar, said: “This accreditation is the result of months of collective effort by every department in our hospital. From our clinical teams to our nursing staff, infection control committee, and support services, everyone contributed to ensuring we met and exceeded the rigorous benchmarks set by the 6th Edition standards. I am deeply grateful to our doctors and nursing staff for their commitment to patient safety, and to our administrative teams for their meticulous preparation throughout the assessment process. This recognition is a matter of great pride for all of us, and it strengthens our resolve to keep raising the bar in patient care and clinical excellence.”

Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, COO, MAHE Teaching Hospitals, said: “Achieving NABH 6th Edition accreditation is a proud moment for KMC Hospital, Attavar, and for the entire MAHE Teaching Hospitals family. This accomplishment is a true reflection of the dedication, discipline, and clinical excellence demonstrated by our doctors, nursing staff, and administrative teams, who have worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of patient safety and quality care. KMC Hospital, Attavar, sets a benchmark not just for our network, but for the healthcare ecosystem in the region. This achievement reaffirms MAHE’s unwavering commitment to continuously elevating the standards of medical management and clinical governance across all our teaching hospitals, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every doctor, nurse, and staff member who made this possible.”

The NABH 6th Edition standards represent an enhanced framework emphasizing patient-centric care, infection control, clinical governance, and quality outcomes, aligning Indian hospital accreditation with international benchmarks recognized by ISQua (International Society for Quality in Health Care).