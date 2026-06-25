Widows, Widowers and Singles Day Celebration at Bendur – 24 June 2026

Mangaluru: The Widows, Widowers and Singles Day Celebration was held at Bendur on 24 June 2026 and witnessed an overwhelming response from the parish community.

The celebration commenced with a solemn Eucharistic Celebration officiated by Fr. Joel Monteiro, Assistant Parish Priest, who prayed especially for all widows, widowers, and unmarried singles, invoking God’s grace, strength, and consolation upon them.

Following the Holy Mass, a fellowship programme was conducted in the Platinum Jubilee Hall. The event was jointly organised by the Women’s Commission, the Ladies Social Service League, and the Secular Franciscan Order (SFO). The programme began with a prayer dance presented by Volet Lasrado and team, setting a reflective and prayerful tone for the gathering.

Mrs. Janet Lobo, Convener of the Women’s Commission, extended a warm welcome to all participants. Dr. Zeena Fernandes then delivered an inspiring and thought-provoking input session, offering valuable insights and encouragement by sharing her personal experience with those present.

The cultural segment featured a melodious group song by the SFO members and a meaningful skit entitled “The Empty Jar,” written and directed by Mrs. Mavis Rodrigues. The skit poignantly portrayed the pain, loneliness, and struggles experienced by those who have lost their life partners, while also conveying a powerful message of hope, faith, and trust in God’s sustaining presence.

Adding to the spirit of joy and togetherness, the parish clergy, Fr. Arun Lobo, Fr. Osmond D’Souza, Fr. Joel Monteiro, and Fr. Walter D’Souza entertained the gathering with a group song, composed by Fr. Walter D’Souza for the occasion, which was warmly appreciated by the audience. Osmond D’Souza, Fr. Joel Monteiro, and Fr. Walter D’Souza entertained the gathering with a group song, composed by Fr. Walter D’Souza for the occasion, which was warmly appreciated by the audience. Joel Monteiro and Fr. Walter D’Souza entertained the gathering with a group song, composed by Fr. Walter D’Souza for the occasion, which the audience warmly appreciated. The programme also included a series of fun-filled games conducted by Mrs. Mavis Rodrigues and her team, bringing laughter and enthusiasm to the participants.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Mrs. Flany D’Souza, President of the Ladies Social Service League, who expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success. The programme was efficiently compered by Mrs. Rita Rodrigues and Mrs. Jyoti D’Souza.

The celebration concluded with a delicious home-prepared meal lovingly served by the organisers, fostering a spirit of fellowship and community. Approximately 150 participants attended the event, making it a memorable and unique occasion that was highly appreciated and applauded by all present.