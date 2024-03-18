KMC Hospital Attavar and Mangalorean Hold Free Medical Camp at Saripalla

Mangaluru: To mark the International Women’s Day, KMC Hospital Attavar and mangalorean.com in association with Spandana Trust ®, Jeppu organized a free multi-specialty health checkup camp for the public at Sr. Bertholomeo Hall, Saripalla here, on March 17.

The camp offered consultations with doctors from General Medicine, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, ENT, Gynecology, and Dermatology. Over 130 people benefited from the camp.

Services like Blood pressure check up, Random blood sugar check up, Doctor consultations, spectacles for those in need and free medicines for patients were distributed. Green Cards were also distributed to the needy patients free of cost.

The event was supported by Mrs Violet Pereira proprietor of mangalorean.com and Victor D’Souza from Spandana Trust. Camp organizers Herbert, Karthik and others were also present