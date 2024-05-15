KMC Hospital, Attavar Celebrates International Nurses Day

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Attavar, celebrated Nurses Day on May 14 at the Hospital premises.

Dr Suba Sooria P, Head of the Nursing Services at Kasturba Hospital Manipal, Dr TMA Pai Hospital Udupi, and Dr. T.M.A. Pai Rotary Hospital Karkala was the Chief Guest of the function.

The program began with an invocation and the program was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the chief guest & other guests of honor.

Dr Deepak R Madi – Deputy Medical Superintendent welcomed the gathering. In his welcome speech, he said, “Nurses are the pillars of the hospital. It is impossible to provide treatment to patients only by doctors without nurses in the hospital. Nurses are the ones who stay with patients throughout the day and provide them with the care, comfort, and courage they need”.

Dr Deepak R Madi expressed his gratitude to all the nurses who have chosen such a pious profession.

The chief Guest of the program Dr Suba Sooria P addressing the gathering emphasized the ever-changing and demanding nature of nursing. She highlighted the theme for nurses this year: “Our Nurses, Our Future – The Economic Power of Care.” This theme underscores the importance of investing in nursing education and training. By doing so, new graduates will gain the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in today’s healthcare environment.

Dr Sooria P stressed the importance of fresh graduates having a willingness to learn, gain experience, and collaborate effectively with their teams. She emphasized that nurses with strong knowledge, practical skills, and confidence are truly empowered nurses”.

Gracy Lobo, Nursing Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar was present on the dais and said, “Nurses are like the earthly angels who take care of the patients with empathy and care”. She congratulated all the nurses for choosing this pious profession.

On the Eve of Nursing Day, various competitions were conducted for the Nurses. Winners of these competitions were honored by the Chief Guests and the guests on the dais.

Dr Anand Venugopal – COO, Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, Manipal, Dr Shivananda Prabhu – Incharge, Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel were present on the dais.

Saheeda from the Department of Pharmacy compered the program. Sophiya Pinto Deputy Nursing Superintendent delivered the vote of thanks.