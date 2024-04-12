KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre Introduces State-of-the-Art Stereotactic Radiotherapy for Cancer Treatment

KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre (KMCHAOC) Introduces State-of-the-Art Stereotactic Radiotherapy for Cancer Treatment

Mangaluru: In a significant stride towards enhancing cancer care in Mangalore and KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre (KMCHAOC) proudly announces the introduction of Stereotactic Radiotherapy, a cutting-edge treatment modality aimed at offering precise and effective therapy for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions.

Stereotactic radiotherapy works by delivering highly focused beams of radiation to the targeted tumor with pinpoint accuracy, effectively destroying cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. By precisely targeting the tumor from multiple angles, it maximizes treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects.

Stereotactic radiotherapy comprises three main modalities: Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), Fractionated SRS (F=SRS), and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT). Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) is characterized by a singular treatment session, precisely targeting tumors located in the brain or spine. Fractionated SRS, on the other hand, involves the delivery of radiation over 2 to 3 sessions, primarily used for treating tumors within the brain or spine. Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) administers radiation across one to five treatment sessions, targeting tumors located throughout the body.

Compared to conventional treatment modalities, which often span 5 to 7 weeks for completion, Stereotactic radiotherapy offers a significantly condensed timeline, typically completing treatment in just 1 to 5 days thereby enhancing patient comfort and reducing side effects.

The first patient benefiting from this advanced therapy was a 27-year-old individual diagnosed with cavernous hemangioma in the brain stem region, manifesting with headaches and double vision. Following meticulous evaluation and consultation within a multidisciplinary team comprising neurologists and oncologists, Stereotactic Radiosurgery emerged as the optimal treatment choice.

Under the expert guidance of oncologists Dr Athiyamaan MS, Dr Sourjya Banerjee, Dr Johan Sunny, Dr Abhishek Krishna, and Dr Paul Simon, alongside the proficient support of medical physicists Dr Challapalli Srinivas and Dr Dilson Lobo, as well as technologists Mr Rinu Robert, Mr Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Mr Mohan G and nurses Mrs Shobha Shetty, Mrs Archana Amin & Mrs Cynthia, the Stereotactic Radiotherapy procedure was executed, demonstrating precision and efficacy.

Central to this achievement is the recent acquisition of the state-of-the-art TrueBeam machine, inaugurated at KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre. This sophisticated technology empowers clinicians to deliver targeted radiation therapy with unprecedented accuracy, reaffirming KMCHAOC’s commitment to providing world-class cancer care within the region.

With the implementation of Stereotactic Radiotherapy, individuals in Mangalore and neighbouring areas now have access to advanced cancer treatment options closer to home. KMCHAOC remains dedicated to its mission of offering cutting-edge treatment modalities, underscoring its position as a leading provider of oncology care in the region.