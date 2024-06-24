KMC Hospital Attavar Organizes Free Vitiligo Consultation Camp

Mangalore: In recognition of World Vitiligo Day on June 25th, the Department of Dermatology at KMC Hospital, Attavar will be hosting a week-long vitiligo camp from June 25th to July 1st, 2024. The camp will run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily (Except on Sunday).

Vitiligo is a non-contagious skin condition that causes loss of skin color in patches. The discolored areas usually get bigger with time. The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. Treatment for vitiligo may restore color to the affected skin. This camp aims to raise awareness and offer support to those affected by vitiligo.

This vitiligo Camp offers free consultation with a dermatologist and 30% discount on phototherapy treatment. Individuals with vitiligo seeking diagnosis or treatment options or anyone interested in learning more about vitiligo can attend this camp.

For Appointments and Information: Please contact 70220 78002.