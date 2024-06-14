KMC Hospital Attavar Organizes Successful HPV Vaccination Drive

Mangaluru: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KMC Hospital Attavar hosted a successful HPV vaccination drive on the 13th of June 2024. The event aimed to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention and increase HPV vaccination rates among women in the region.

The program commenced at Sushrutha Hall with an inauguration ceremony. Dr Deepak R Madi, Deputy Medical Superintendent, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr Aparna Rajesh Bhat, Unit Head of the OBG department, welcomed the guests and the gathering.

Following the inauguration, Dr Aparna Rajesh Bhat, Dr Neena Mahale, and Dr Saudha from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology delivered informative sessions on the significance of the HPV vaccine and cervical cancer prevention. Dr Spandana Rao K compered.

In his address, Dr Deepak Madi lauded the efforts of the OBG department in raising awareness about cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine. He emphasized the importance of vaccination as a key strategy in preventing this cancer.

The day-long drive saw a significant turnout, with around 134 women aged between 9 and 26 years receiving the HPV vaccine. This initiative by KMC Hospital Attavar highlights their commitment to promoting women’s health and well-being in the community.