KMC Hospital extends its 24×7 Emergency Services at Sri Krishna Hospital Kakkinje

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalore has extended its state-of-the-art 24×7 Emergency Wing with the inauguration of the KMC Hospital Emergency Centre at Sri Krishna Hospital Kakkinje, located in Belthangady Taluk. This new facility aims to provide life-saving medical services to residents in and around, Kakkinje, Ujire, Neria, and Charmady surroundings significantly enhancing access to emergency care in the region.

The grand opening ceremony took place on Saturday, 7th December, and was graced by Dr. Tejaswini Ananthkumar, a prominent social reformer and Managing Trustee of the Adamya Chetana Foundation, Bengaluru, who inaugurated the center stated that “The remote area of Kakkinje village will benefit with this 24×7 emergency service.” The event was presided over by Shri M.K. Pranesh, Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Government of Karnataka, highlighting the importance of this new facility for the local community.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, shared “We are excited to bring our world-class emergency services to Kakkinje, ensuring that residents in this region have access to timely, life-saving medical care. This facility is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly skilled professionals, and we are committed to providing the highest standard of emergency care, 24/7. We will also be providing super specialty OPD services at the hospital”.

Dr. Jeedu Radhakrishnan, Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital, added “The KMC Emergency Centre at Sri Krishna Hospital Kakkinje is designed to handle all kinds of emergencies with efficiency and care. Our team is ready to provide critical interventions and improve health outcomes for the community. This new facility will go a long way in bridging the healthcare gap in the region. We have such satellite emergency centers at Pragathi Specialty Hospital Puttur and KAHM Hospital Chervathur Kerala – which have helped us save many lives. When the patient receives emergency care at the right time, it can help increase their golden hour in case the patient needs advanced medical care elsewhere which might not be available in the region.”

The event also saw the presence of several esteemed community leaders and dignitaries, including Mr. Vasantha Salian, Regional Director of SKDRDP Insurance Department, Smt. Sharada, President of Charmadi Gram Panchayat, Smt. Thresia K.P., Headmistress of St. Thomas High School, Neria, Dr. Muralikrishna Irwathraya, Managing Director, and Dr. Vandana M. Irwathraya, Medical Director of Sri Krishna Hospital Kakkinje.

With this new Emergency Centre, KMC Hospital Mangalore continues its commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for rural communities, ensuring that residents of Belthangady Taluk have access to emergency care when they need it most. This facility is poised to save countless lives and improve overall health outcomes for the region.