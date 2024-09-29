KMC Hospital, Mangalore organized Walkathon in Observance of World Heart Day 2024

Mangalore: KMC Hospital successfully organized a walkathon today to mark World Heart Day. The event commenced at 6:30 AM from KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, and concluded at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda.

Over 1,200 people from all walks of life— including fitness enthusiasts, young adults, the elderly, and groups from corporate and college institutions, participated in the event, transforming the streets into a vibrant display of red. The event showcased community spirit to celebrate health. With festive-like atmosphere, the walkathon began with an energetic Zumba warm-up session. Participants walked by the route passing through IMA Hall, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular health.

The Walkathon was officially flagged off by Shri B P Dinesh Kumar, DCP of Crime & Traffic Mangalore City, at the KMC Hospital Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle. National level athlete and Khelo India representative Ayush Devadiga served as the torchbearer, leading the walkathon. Mrs Geeta Kulkarni, ACP for City Crime Record Bureau Mangalore city Police, District Health department DK led by, Dr Naveen Kulal District Surveillance Officer, Dr Ranjan IMA Mangalore President, Vikramadatta D.G. District Governor Rotary International, were present at the occasion.

Teams from Indian Oil, Adani Group, Coast Guard, MRPL, Canara Bank, Hotel Avatar, Indiana Hospital, Nitte Institute of Hospitality, Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing, Athena Nursing Institute, Aliya College of Nursing, Yenepoya etc actively participated in the event and won awards in several categories, including Best College/Institution Participation, Best Corporate Participation, Enthusiastic Participants, Best Slogan Shouting, Best Placard , Reels Making, E-Poster and Cold Cookery. Members of Rotary International, IMA Mangalore, the Cardiology Society of India, and Mangalore Runners Club were actively involved in making this event a memorable celebration of health and unity.

This walkathon was part of a broader month-long campaign by KMC Hospital aimed at increasing awareness about heart diseases, their causes, and preventive measures. The initiative seeks to encourage the community to adopt heart-healthy practices, such as regular physical activity, which plays a vital role in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Speaking on the importance of heart health, Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology at KMC Hospital, emphasized, “Heart health awareness is critical. With the rise in lifestyle-related diseases, engaging in regular physical activity is more important than ever. Events like this walkathon provide an excellent platform to spread awareness and encourage people to adopt healthier habits. Small changes like regular walking can have a tremendous positive impact on heart health.”

Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor MAHE – Mangalore Campus, shared his enthusiasm about the community’s involvement, saying, “This World Heart Day, we aim to unite the community to raise awareness about heart health. The Walkathon is a fun and engaging way to do that, while also demonstrating our hospital’s ongoing commitment to community health. We are thrilled to see the active participation of people from all walks of life in this meaningful event.”

Dr Maneesh Rai, Dr Rajesh Bhat, Dr Vijay, Dr Harish R, Dr Iresh Shetty from the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery team were also present at the occasion.

World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29, raises awareness of cardiovascular diseases, emphasizing preventive measures to combat their global impact. This year’s campaign focused on educating the public about heart health risks and promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle. Through initiatives like this Walkathon, KMC Hospital continues to reinforce its commitment to community well-being and cardiovascular health.