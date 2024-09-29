ICPA National Convention in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) is holding its 29th Annual Convention and Award Programme on 1 & 2 October 2024, at CODP Padua, Mangalore. The convention will be hosted by Raknno Weekly from Mangalore.

The theme of the Convention is: Gandhian Journalism- Upholding Truth, Justice & Non-Violence. The convention will be inaugurated by Bishop of Mangalore, Peter Paul Saldanha at 7.00 pm 1st October. MLC Ivan D’Souza and Bishop Henry Dsouza of Bellary will be the Guests of Honor.

The panel discussion will be on the 2nd October. Rtrd Justice Nagmohan Das will give the Key-Note Address. Dr Purushoththam Bilimale, Chairman Kannada Developmental Authority, Dr Anupama H.S., Witer and Activist from Honnavar, Dr Cedric Prakash SJ, Writer & Activist, will be the panelists, moderated by Joshan Rodrigues.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader will be the Chief Guest for the Award Ceremony in the afternoon. Dr Shaison P. Ouseph, Vinayaka Nirmal and The New Leader Weekly are chosen for the esteemed ICPA awards this year. The journalists from around the nation are expected to participate in this two-day event.