KMC Hospital Mangaluru Celebrates Doctors’ Day, Honours Community Physicians for Dedicated Service

Mangaluru: Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening primary healthcare partnerships, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, in association with the Family Doctors Association (DK Branch) and the Ayush Federation of India (DK Branch), celebrated Doctors’ Day 2026 with a special felicitation ceremony honouring community physicians for their dedicated service. The event recognised the invaluable contributions of doctors working in peripheral areas, who continue to serve as the first point of care for countless patients.

The programme, held at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, brought together more than 150 doctors from the Ayush Federation of India (DK Branch), the Family Doctors Association (DK Branch), Heads of Departments (HODs), and other medical professionals for an evening of appreciation, learning, and collaboration.

The event was presided over by Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE – Mangalore Campus. The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by cake-cutting and the felicitation of distinguished referral doctors.

A highlight of the programme was an edutainment session titled “Investing Tips for Doctors” by renowned financial expert Dr. Pramod Rai, MBBS, MS, MCh (Urology), AIIMS, New Delhi, Senior Consultant Urologist and Joint Director, Medical & Health Services, SAIL. He shared practical insights into financial planning and investment strategies tailored for medical professionals, encouraging doctors to focus not only on their patients’ health but also on securing their own financial future through informed investment decisions.

As part of the celebration, KMC Hospital Mangaluru honoured the following doctors for their outstanding service and unwavering commitment to patient care:

Dr. S. Srikanth Shenoy – Ashoknagar, Mangaluru

Dr. K. Krishnaraj Bhat – Shirthady

Dr. Krishna M. Gokhale – Shaktinagar, Mangaluru

Dr. Denzil John Noronha – Belthangady

Dr. Venkatakrishna Bhat S. – Sullia

Dr. Krishna Bhat C. – Kanhangad

Dr. Harikiran T. Bangera – Kasaragod

Dr. Charles S. Manian – Taliparamba

Dr. Surekha N. Hoskeri, Chief Medical Officer, New Mangalore Port Authority

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, said:

“Doctors’ Day celebrates the dedication and compassion of every medical professional. Family physicians and doctors serving communities in peripheral areas are the foundation of quality healthcare, ensuring timely diagnosis and continuity of care. At KMC Hospital Mangaluru, we are proud to honour their invaluable contributions and strengthen partnerships that improve patient outcomes.”

The celebration reflected KMC Hospital Mangaluru’s continued commitment to recognising medical excellence, fostering meaningful partnerships with family physicians, and building a collaborative healthcare ecosystem that ultimately benefits patients and the wider community.

The programme was attended by Dr. Sadashiva Polanaya, President, and Dr. G.K. Bhat Sankabithlu, Secretary, Family Doctors Association (R), Mangaluru, as well as Dr. Krishna Gokhale, President, and Dr. Suresh Negalaguli, Ayush Federation of India (DK Branch), Karnataka. They reiterated the importance of strengthening collaboration between hospitals and community physicians to deliver accessible, patient-centric, and comprehensive healthcare services.