KMC Observes World Health Day 2025 with Emphasis on Global Health Equity and Sustainable Healthcare Practices

Mangalore: The Department of Community Medicine, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, in association with NJ Wealth (Industry-Academia Collaboration) celebrated World Health Day 2025, themed “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Future,” Dr. Prasanna Mithra P, Professor, and Head, Department of Community Medicine, was the organising chairperson, and Dr. Rajath Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore, was the organising secretary of the event. The event aimed to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and identify actionable strategies to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3.1 and 3.2.

The celebration commenced with an inspiring inaugural talk and opening remarks delivered by the esteemed Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Dr. B Unnikrishnan. The Dean emphasized the paramount importance of maternal and newborn health as a cornerstone of a healthy society. Following this, Dr. Rajath Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore, provided a comprehensive overview of World Health Day 2025 and its specific focus on maternal and newborn well-being, setting the context for the day’s discussions.

The core of the World Health Day celebration was a highly engaging and insightful panel discussion on the theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Future.” The panel comprised a diverse group of experts, each bringing a unique and critical perspective to the multifaceted issue of maternal and newborn health:

• Dr. Shradha Shetty, Professor and Head, Department of OBG, KMC Mangalore

• Dr. Nutan Kamat, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, KMC Mangalore

• Dr. Prasanna Mithra, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore

• Dr. Rameela Shekhar, Mental Health Professional, Manashanthi, Mangalore

• Mr. Shailesh Mathukia, Zonal Manager, NJ Wealth

• Moderator- Dr. Rajath Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, KMC Mangalore.

The discussion, expertly moderated by Dr. Rajath Rao, delved into the status of maternal and child health indicators, specifically addressing where we stand in achieving SDG targets 3.1 (reducing the global maternal mortality ratio) and 3.2 (ending preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age).

Key highlights of the panel discussion included Identifying Problems, Barriers, and Challenges contributing to preventable maternal and newborn deaths and adverse outcomes. These included issues related to access to quality antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, postnatal care, nutritional deficiencies, and timely interventions, including the First 1000 days of life. Geographical disparities, socio-economic factors, and infrastructural limitations were also discussed. The discussion then focused on evidence-based strategies and innovative methods to overcome these barriers. Panellists emphasized the need for strengthening primary healthcare systems, improving referral mechanisms, enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals, and promoting community-based interventions. The Social Psychologist on the panel shed light on the significant impact of psychological barriers, social beliefs, and cultural practices on maternal and newborn health-seeking behaviours and outcomes. The discussion underscored the importance of culturally sensitive communication, addressing stigma, and providing psychosocial support to mothers and families. The Public Health expert and the Finance person discussed the crucial role of robust health systems, adequate human resources, and sustainable health financing in achieving better maternal and newborn health outcomes. The importance of efficient resource allocation, strengthening health infrastructure, and investing in the training and retention of healthcare professionals were emphasized. The panel also explored the role of the private sector in healthcare delivery and the successes and challenges of various national health programmes aimed at improving maternal and newborn health, such as SUMAN, PMSMA, and PMMVY. The need for effective public-private partnerships and for strengthening the implementation of national initiatives was highlighted.

The panel discussion fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives, providing valuable insights for the audience of approximately 120 participants, comprising medical fraternity members and PhD students. The session concluded with a call to action for collaborative efforts and innovative solutions to ensure healthy beginnings and a hopeful future for all mothers and newborns.

Following the insightful panel discussion, the participants had the privilege of attending a guest lecture by Mr. Shailesh Mathukia, Zonal Manager, NJ Wealth. Mr. Mathukia’s lecture on “A Strong Foundation for sustainable future” provided a broader perspective on the importance of investing in health and well-being as a fundamental pillar for societal progress and sustainable development. His address resonated with the theme of the day, emphasizing the long-term benefits of prioritizing maternal and newborn health for a prosperous future.



