Kodagu: Honey trapped retired soldier ends life, body fished out from lake

Kodagu: The authorities have recovered the body of a retired soldier from a lake in Kodagu district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday. He had gone missing after he claimed that he was a victim of honey trapping.

The deceased is identified as Sandesh, a resident of Ukkuda near Madikeri city. Sandesh, in his suicide note, had alleged that he was harassed by one Jeevitha and a police officer called Satish.

The body was recovered from the Pampinakere Lake near Madikeri city by Fire Force and Emergency Services and police personnel on Wednesday night.

According to police, the retired soldier was married. He had been trapped by the accused woman who had recorded their private moments in photos and videos.

Later, she took the help of another accused who is her friend and blackmailed the retired army man. She had demanded Rs 50 lakh, the amount which Sandesh was supposed to get as a settlement from the Army.

However, not able to take the harassment and out of guilt, he told everything to his wife. After this he had written a letter narrating the harassment by the accused and her friend, he ended his life by jumping into the lake.

The suicide note was found on Tuesday and his belongings were found near the lake on Wednesday. A special team was called from Dakshina Kannada to track down the body. The deceased soldier’s body was found at the bottom of the lake.

His wife has lodged a police complaint in this regard. Further investigation is underway.



