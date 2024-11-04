Kølakar Purøskar 2024

In recognition of his significant contributions to the realm of Konknni music, Mr. Ralph Roshan Crasta was selected as the recipient of the 20th Kølakar Purøskar, an honour jointly bestowed by the Carvalho family of Kundapura, Udupi District and Mandd Sobhann, Mangaluru.

Roshan, a native of Bela and a resident of Kelarai in Mangaluru, is an alumnus of St. Aloysius College. He developed a passion for the guitar at an early age, mastering the instrument through self-directed practice. Over the years, he has been an active participant in various music groups, prominently serving as the lead guitarist for renowned Konkani artists.

The 20th Kølakar Purøskar carried a cash prize of ₹50,000, alongside a certificate, memento, shawl, garland, and a fruit basket.

The award presentation took place at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar, Mangaluru on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024.

Due to the unexpected heavy rain, the function venue was shifted from the open theatre to the indoor air-conditioned auditorium.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of John D’Silva Karkal, a distinguished banker from Mumbai, as the Chief Guest. He honoured the recipient of the award. Stanly Fernandes, a prominent businessman based in Muscat, was invited as the Guest of Honour. Due to the unavoidable reason, he could not take part in the function.

Following the award Pio Agnelo and his team from Goa were supposed to present “Gõyčhem Dayz,” a musical extravaganza as 275th Mhøynyalli Mančhi (monthly theatre) of Mandd Sobhann. But due to rain, it was cancelled.

This award was initiated in 2005 by Konknni linguist Dr. Pratapananda Naik, SJ in the name of his Carvalho Household of Kundapura. The Kølakar Purøskar serves to recognize and celebrate excellence in Konknni performing arts in Karnataka. Over the years, this prestigious award has acknowledged the talents of various artists across multiple disciplines, including drama, music, dance, and folklore.