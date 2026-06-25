Kolkata warehouse roof collapse: PM announces ex gratia for deceased, injured

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the nine persons who died in the collapse of the roof of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala area.

The Prime Minister also announced assistance of Rs 50,000 each for the 20 people injured in the incident.

In a statement on X, the PMO said that the state government is working to provide all possible assistance to the people affected by the shed collapse.

“The mishap in Kolkata yesterday is saddening. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each will be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. The state government is working around the clock to ensure that those affected receive all possible assistance: PM Narendra Modi,” read the post.

According to Kolkata Police, the death toll in the incident has gone up to nine. A total of 20 workers were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the SSKM Hospital for treatment.

The Condition of two of the injured is said to be critical. So far, five people have been arrested in the warehouse collapse incident. The police have lodged a suo motu FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide and attempt to commit culpable homicide. Kolkata Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Taratala, south Kolkata, on Wednesday afternoon. About 40 workers got trapped inside.

Rescue operations continued for nearly 24 hours and were still underway on Thursday morning. Personnel from the Indian Army, NDRF, Kolkata Police, fire services, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation are engaged in the efforts.

Sources said that three to four workers are still trapped under the collapsed roof. Special radar has been brought in to locate the trapped workers. Sniffer dogs have been there since Wednesday.