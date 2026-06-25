Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from SC in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw her special leave petition challenging a Delhi High Court order refusing to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint and the trial court’s decision framing charges against her in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi permitted Jacqueline to withdraw her plea when the matter came up for hearing.

The case had earlier been listed before a Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar on June 11. However, Justice Mishra recused himself from hearing the matter after informing the parties that his son had appeared on behalf of the government in a connected case.

“In one of the connected matters, my son had appeared on behalf of the government. The case must therefore be placed before a different Bench,” Justice Mishra had observed, directing that the matter be listed before a Bench of which he was not a member.

Following the recusal, the matter was listed before a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi on June 25.

During the hearing on Thursday, Jacqueline sought permission to withdraw her plea from the Supreme Court. The apex court allowed her request and permitted her to withdraw the petition.

In her special leave petition (SLP), Jacqueline had challenged the Delhi High Court’s order refusing to quash the ED’s prosecution complaint and the trial court’s order framing charges against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the actor pleaded not guilty before a Delhi court in the money laundering case and expressed her willingness to face trial.

Appearing before the Patiala House Court on June 3, Jacqueline denied the charges framed against her under the PMLA and opted to contest the case on merits.

The trial court also framed money laundering charges against Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 14 others, all of whom pleaded not guilty and sought trial.

The matter is currently listed before the trial court for further proceedings on July 16.

The development came weeks after Jacqueline withdrew her application seeking to become an approver in the case.

The ED had opposed the plea, contending that her conduct during the investigation was “not satisfactory” and that she had failed to make a “full and true disclosure” in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA.

The anti-money laundering agency has alleged that Jacqueline remained in regular contact with Chandrashekhar even after becoming aware of his criminal background and did not fully cooperate with the investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime.

According to the probe agency, Chandrashekhar arranged luxury gifts, valuables, and other benefits for Jacqueline using proceeds of crime generated through the alleged money-laundering activities.

The ED has accused Jacqueline of receiving luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar. However, the actor has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts.

The money laundering case stems from allegations that Chandrashekhar cheated the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of nearly Rs 200 crore.