Konkani Kala Sambharam Celebrated at Vamanjoor

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, in association with St Joseph the Workers Church Vamanjoor and Sangati Vamanjoor, hosted “Konkani Kala Sambharam” at Vamanjoor Auditorium on September 22. The event aimed to promote and celebrate Konkani culture and traditions.

The program was inaugurated by dignitaries by beating the drums, followed by a felicitation ceremony honouring Sapna Crasta’s achievements and academy membership. Mesmerizing performances showcased Konkani culture and tradition, culminating in a grand finale featuring a brass band and baila. Sunil Pinto and Lavina Menezes expertly hosted the program, with Patrick Lobo extending gratitude to all attendees.

Konkani, an Indo-Aryan language spoken in India, has a rich culture and heritage. The efforts of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy to promote the Konkani language and culture are commendable, and events like Konkani Kala Sambhram help preserve the community’s traditions for future generations.

Parish Priest of Vamanjoor Church Father James D’Souza, Asst Parish Priest Fr Ivan Ashwin D’Souza, Dolphy Casia, Senior Writer, Charles Pais, Vice President, Vamanjoor Church, Patrick Lobo, Member, Sangathi Vamanjoor, Shekhar Gowda, Director, Sesu Gowda Kudmi Folk Art Society, Keshav Rai Kamath, Businessman, Sunil Siddi Mundugod Yallapur and Sapna Crasta, Member, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy were also present.