Konkani Kutam Regina Association Celebrates 2nd Annual Monti Fest

Regina, Canada: The Konkani Kutam Regina Association (KKR) celebrated its 2nd annual Monti Fest at Holy Trinity Church Hall. This traditional festival, deeply rooted in the Coastal Karnataka (Karavali) Catholic community, is similar to Thanksgiving in Canada and is celebrated in various forms across India.

The essence of Monti Fest is to celebrate Mother Mary’s birthday and rejoice in the season’s good harvest. Karavali Konkani Catholics thank Mother Mary for gifting Jesus Christ and the new crop.

The cultural program began with a welcome note by Dina Lobo Lewis, who highlighted the significance of the Nativity feast and welcomed Father Jasper, Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Church. Father Jasper blessed the Novem (new crops), followed by prayer services, hymns, and the offering of flowers to the blessed infant Mother Mary. Novem milk was served to all devotees.

After the religious ceremony, cultural and entertainment activities followed. Father Jasper blessed the food, prepared by KKR members with love and dedication, showcasing typical Mangalore and Udupi tastes and cuisines. Games and entertainment sessions were led by Teena.

Father Jasper addressed the gathering, congratulating everyone for their efforts in organizing the Monti Fest celebrations in Regina, Canada, and urged KKR to conduct such traditional events annually. Chris D’Souza thanked all members and guests for their hard work and contributions to the event’s success.