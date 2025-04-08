Konkani Play ‘SBG Travels’ Delights Audience at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: The 280th installment of Mandd Sobhann’s Monthly Theatre series was successfully staged at Kalaangann, Shakthinagar on April 6, 2025, continuing the organization’s 39-year tradition of promoting Konkani culture.

Reinald Lobo, a member of the Mandd Theatre group, inaugurated the event by ringing the ceremonial bell. Prominent Mandd Sobhann office bearers, including Eric Ozario, Louis Pinto, Keron Madtha, and Alron Rodrigues, were present on stage to mark the occasion.

The highlight of the evening was the comedic play, “SBG Travels – Route No 2,” written and directed by Nellu Permannur, based on a concept by J.P. Thuminad. The production, a familiar favorite amongst Konkani theatre enthusiasts, once again proved its ability to thoroughly entertain the audience.

The play featured a talented ensemble cast including Nellu Permannur, Lancy Bantwal, Sandeep Mascarenhas, Deepak Coutinho, Maria Joyce, Jasmine D’Souza, Assumpta Pais, Joel Pinto, Gleran Vas and Ketan Rodrigues. The lyrics were penned by Wilson Kateel, with music composed by Vanil Vegas and background music provided by Raveen Martis. The successful staging of “SBG Travels” reinforces Mandd Sobhann’s commitment to providing a platform for quality Konkani theatrical performances and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the community.



