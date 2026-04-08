Konkans Ireland Celebrates Easter with Faith, Culture, and Community Spirit

Dublin, Ireland: Konkans Ireland marked Easter Sunday on April 5, 2026, with a vibrant celebration of faith, culture, and community spirit. The event, a highlight in the Konkani diaspora’s social calendar, took place at the Beaumont Parish Centre and the Church of the Nativity of the Lord, Montrose Park, drawing together members from across the region.

The day commenced with a solemn Easter Mass at 10:00 AM, celebrated by Fr. Suresh Babu. The service was a poignant reflection of the Resurrection, incorporating the traditional blessing of the Holy Water and the lighting of the Paschal Candle, symbolizing the Light of Christ. Altar servers Kevin Castelino and Arvin Lobo assisted during the Mass, while the choir, under the direction of Manuel Dmello, Anil and Arathi D’Souza, Anthony D’Souza, Helen Castelino, Oliver D’Sa, Kian Fernandes, and Manoj Crasta, provided soul-stirring harmonies. Fr. Suresh offered prayers for the repose of the souls of Allwin Fernandes and Marian Prabhu, late patrons of the community, encouraging attendees to remember their families in their thoughts and prayers.

Following the Mass, the celebration transitioned to the Beaumont Parish Centre for a cultural program, emceed by Anthony D’Souza and Dancita Alvares. The “Alvares Angels”—Adelia and Ahraya—opened the social segment with a graceful welcome performance. Younger attendees participated in an Easter Egg Hunt, with Arnel Lobo emerging as the most successful seeker. The stage then showcased the diverse talents of the community’s children and youth, whose performances were warmly received.

A highlight of the afternoon was “KonQuizzical 2026,” a quiz competition featuring eight teams: Oneders, Oisin, Jasmine, St. Patricks, Konkan Challengers, Fantastic Five, Deepthi Damsels, and Karavali Strikers. Quiz Master Antony D’Souza led the teams through four rounds of questions covering Football, Irish history, Mangalorean heritage, Music, and Konkan traditions. The Karavali Strikers ultimately secured the victory with 39 points.

After the quiz, attendees participated in a game of Housie, won by Aaron Quadros. Celine Nazareth claimed the top prize in the lucky draw Raffle. Ashline Lobo, the community’s new photographer, captured moments throughout the day.

A luncheon, catered by Golden Fork from Ashbourne, provided a taste of home with a spread of traditional flavors.

The formal program concluded with a Vote of Thanks from Roman Pereira, who acknowledged the volunteers whose contributions made the event possible. He also announced upcoming events, including a summer picnic in July and the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Konkans Ireland, culminating in a Christmas Party later this year.

The celebration concluded with Baila, as members of all ages danced to nostalgic tunes, carrying home the joy of Easter and a strengthened sense of community pride.