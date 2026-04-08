Bypolls will be a bye-bye message to Karnataka govt, says BJP

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday said that the bye-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot are not merely routine electoral exercises, but a strong message from the people of Karnataka against the ruling Congress government.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Ashoka alleged that the electorate is using the bypolls to signal a “bye-bye” to the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ashoka claimed that while Congress leaders are hoping for a “sympathy wave,” the ground reality reflects growing public anger. According to him, the mood among voters indicates dissatisfaction rather than support.

Criticising the government’s performance over the past three years, he accused it of imposing a heavy tax burden on citizens and increasing the prices of essential goods and services.

The BJP leader also claimed that the government has driven people into a debt trap and failed to deliver on development, which he described as having become a “mirage.”

Ashoka said that while the government claims to provide guarantees, it is simultaneously burdening the public through taxes and price hikes. He termed this as a contradiction that has angered common citizens.

He asserted that the bye-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot go beyond two constituencies and represent a broader public response against what he described as misgovernance, corruption, and anti-people policies.

According to him, voters have decided to teach the Congress government a lesson, and the message emerging from the electorate is clear in its rejection of the ruling dispensation.

Further criticising the government, Ashoka stated, “Bengaluru, once proudly known to all of us as a ‘Global City,’ is now being ridiculed in the media as a “garbage city.”

“Aren’t the heaps of garbage across Bengaluru — forcing people to cover their noses while walking on the streets — the true reflection of your ‘Brand Bengaluru,’ Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar?” Ashoka questioned.

The polling for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly segments is scheduled to take place on Thursday (April 9). The results are crucial for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. The results are also important for BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.