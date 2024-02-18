Konknani Writers’ Association Literary Award Conferred to Dr Gerald Pinto

Mangaluru: The Konkani Writers’ Association Literary Award 2024 was handed over to famous Konkani Writer, ex-Principal of Milagres College, Kallianpur, Dr Gerald Pinto, (known by the pen-name Jerry, Niddodi) at a grand function organised at Sandesha Prathishtan, Bajjodi, on February 17.

In his welcome address, Dr Edward Nazareth informed that the Konkani literature in Kannada script has a history of less than 75 years but voluminous literature is produced by the selfless efforts of writers and publishers of yesteryears who did it without anticipating any awards or rewards. Konkani writers themselves formed associations which started literary awards for Konkani writers and artists in the year 2000 which continue honouring prominent Konkani writers or artists every year. Another organisation, Konkani Kutam from Bahrain started awarding writers in 2002 and 18 awards were given by them. Konkani Writers Association, Karnataka, based in Mangalore is following this and Dr Gerald Pinto is the third writer to receive the award. All these awards are instituted by Konkani writers and conferred upon prominent Konkani Writers or artists from the generous contribution of Konkani Philanthropists.

In his introductory address, Richard Moras, convenor of the Konkani Writers’ Association informed that other than literary activities, the Konkani Writers’ Association has also taken up the task of naming a prominent road in Mangalore after late George Fernandes.

Dealing on various topics of script, literature and awards, Prof. T.A.N. Khandige expressed his happiness on awarding the writer by the association of the writers. He stressed the importance of literature to spread humanity and empathy to fellow human beings.

Dr Fr Ronald Serrao in his address highlighted the richness of Konkani culture, language and literature and called upon the writers to preserve this richness. He applauded the love of the Konkani people of this region towards the Konkani language which they have not learnt in schools or universities. Even then Konkani people have immensely supported the Konkani language, literature and journalism. These types of awards are an encouragement to Konkani writers to support the language.

Dr Gerald Pinto said the award from the Konkani Writers’ Association is a great honour to him as it is from the writers’ fraternity to which he belonged.

Konkani poet Naveen Periera was honoured for conducting 25 poets’ meetings(Kavi Ghosti) of Konkani poets and Vally Quadrose for the Sandesha Literary Award.

Felcy Lobo read the citation and Henry Mascaren has introduced Dr Gerald Pinto. Ligory D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks.

Laveena Mascarenhas(Lavi Ganjimatt) compered the programme.

Senior Konkani writers Fr Mark Valder, Mr Dolphy Lobo, Mr J F D’Souza, Irene Pinto, Fr. Rupesh Madtha (Editor of Raknno) Fr Chetan OFM(Editor, Kutmacho Sevak) and several Konkani writers, editors, artists and well-wishers were also present.