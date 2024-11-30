KORWA Holds Annual Christmas Celebrations 2024 with Less Fortunate

Mangaluru: The Konkan Overseas Returnees’ Welfare Association (KORWA) hosted its annual “Christmas Celebrations” on November 30, at the St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, a cherished event designed to spread joy and goodwill among the less fortunate members of the community.

The program commenced with an invocation, followed by a ceremonial inauguration led by Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Ivan D’Souza and the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Fr Walter D’Souza. The two dignitaries symbolically released balloons, marking the festive spirit of the season. Suraj Rebello, Vice President of KORWA and Convenor of the event, welcomed the gathering.

On the occasion, a minute of silence was observed in honor of Alfred D’Souza of mangalorean.com.

In his address, Fr Walter D’Souza underscored the significance of Christmas as a time for compassion and service. He stated, “Jesus came to this world to save us from sin. God created man in His own image and likeness. God has blessed each one of us, and we should respect everyone. Christmas is an opportunity for us to love and care for others.” He expressed his hopes for KORWA, wishing the organization continued success in its noble endeavors.

MLC Ivan D’Souza echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of the event in fostering community spirit. “I am very happy to be part of this program. Today, all the children are looking like red stars,” he remarked, drawing parallels between the birth of Jesus and the spirit of giving. He praised KORWA for embodying the teachings of Jesus, stating, “Christmas is about loving and serving others. We should be the messengers to propagate peace.”

D’Souza further reflected on the universal nature of the Christmas message, noting that despite the small percentage of Catholics in India, their contributions to society are significant. He advocated for mutual respect among different religions and expressed his commitment to celebrating all festivals that promote unity, including Deepavali, Ramzan, and Christmas.

The celebrations featured a variety of performances, including Christmas carols, songs, and dances by the children from various institutions, creating an atmosphere of joy and festivity. The highlight of the event was the eagerly awaited arrival of Santa Claus, who brought an abundance of sweets and gifts for the children, ensuring that the KORWA Christmas celebration was a memorable occasion for all involved.

Prominent figures in attendance included KORWA President Lancy D’Souza, Fr Melwyn D’Cunha from Infant Jesus Shrine Bikkarnakatta, and founding member Louis Lobo, among others, who joined in the festivities, reinforcing the spirit of community and generosity that defines the Christmas season.