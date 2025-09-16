Krishna Kings Reign Supreme at Ajjarkad Ashtami Trophy 2025

Udupi: The Ajjarkad Ashtami Trophy 2025 shuttle badminton tournament, a prestigious event organized by Morning Shuttle Friends, concluded with resounding success at the Ajjarkad Indoor Stadium. The tournament, known for its competitive spirit and promotion of badminton, witnessed the triumph of ‘Krishna Kings,’ led by Nagendra, who secured the coveted championship title.

The tournament commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna. Advocate Ganesh Kumar Mattu, President of the Ajjarkad Badminton Club, presided over the event, lending his support and expertise to the proceedings. Dignitaries present included Prasad Raj Kanchan, Managing Director of Kanchan Hyundai; Rajendra Nayak M.N., Police Inspector, Lokayukta Udupi; Dr. Roshan Shetty, Deputy Director of the Youth Empowerment & Sports Department; Badrinath Nayari, Public Prosecutor, Mangaluru; corporator Harish Shetty; Gururaj Salian of JESMA Badminton Academy; Kashiram Pai from the Udupi District Badminton Association; and Shalini Shetty, Coach at United Athletics Udupi. Their presence underscored the importance of sports in community development and the encouragement of young talent.

The valedictory ceremony was equally distinguished, with Uday Kumar Shetty, Chief Planning Officer, Zilla Panchayat, as the chief guest. The ceremony was further enhanced by the presence of Manjappa D.R., Circle Inspector, Karkala; Raghavendra C., Police Inspector, CID Mangaluru; Ramesh Kanchan, President of the Udupi Taluk Guarantee Implementation Committee; B.M. Hegde, Retired Professor; Vidyadhar Shetty, Deputy Regional Manager, Bank of Baroda; Rajesh Karkera, Lakshya C Square Infra Consultant; Sagar Shetty, Reunion Global Pvt. Ltd., and Sohel Amin, representing the District Badminton Association.

The tournament itself was a spectacle of skill and sportsmanship. Following intense competition, ‘Krishna Kings’ emerged victorious, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and strategic prowess. Diva Nambiar’s ‘Victoria Vrindavan’ secured a commendable first runner-up position, while Nandakishore’s ‘Mathura Masters’ claimed the second runner-up title. The organizers lauded the outstanding performances of all participating players, coaches, and team managers, recognizing their dedication and contribution to the success of the event.

The occasion also served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate individual achievements. National-level athlete Ramadas Nayak, a bronze medalist in Shuttle and silver medalist in Karate, was honored for his accomplishments, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes. Shekhar Amin, the diligent manager of Ajjarkad Stadium, was also recognized for his contributions to maintaining the facility and ensuring the smooth operation of sporting events.

The seamless execution of the event, including the welcome address, prayer, vote of thanks, and overall coordination, was attributed to the collaborative efforts of the organizers and friends involved. The Ajjarkad Ashtami Trophy 2025 stands as a testament to the power of sports in fostering community spirit and promoting healthy competition. The success of the tournament promises an even grander spectacle in the years to come.