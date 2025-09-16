Ami Sasthanghar UAE Celebrates Monthi Festh 2025 with Grandeur in Dubai

Dubai, UAE – Ami Sasthanghar, UAE recently celebrated Monthi Festh for the second consecutive year with a vibrant celebration steeped in devotion, tradition, and community spirit. The event, held on Sunday, September 14th, 2025, at Smana, Hotel Al Raffa, Dubai, welcomed over 60 adults and children between the hours of 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm. The gathering served as a testament to the enduring strength of faith and cultural bonds among the diaspora.

The festivities commenced with a warm welcome extended by the event’s host, Melcon Lewis. Following this, Praveen Saldanha and his team led an opening prayer, setting a reverent tone for the afternoon. A poignant moment followed as attendees participated in a flower offering to Mother Mary, symbolizing gratitude and deep respect. The traditional act was succeeded by the serving of milk with novem to all present. Further enriching the cultural significance, blessed paddy, transported from Sasthan Parish, was shared amongst the attendees.

The celebration featured a rich tapestry of cultural and spiritual elements. A choir group, under the direction of Russel Dias, performed hymns dedicated to the Virgin Mary, filling the venue with soulful melodies. The cultural segment included a group medley, a duet performance by Russel Dias and Ranjitha Lewis, and engaging games orchestrated by Riya Lewis, all of which garnered enthusiastic participation from those in attendance. A video singing contest added a modern, creative dimension to the event, with Kiara Rodrigues ultimately claiming victory. The celebratory atmosphere continued with a best-dressed contest spanning male, female, and children’s categories, with President Christopher Fernandes presiding over the prize distribution.

A feedback session provided attendees with an opportunity to share their thoughts and suggestions. Savitha Rodrigues, a guest at the event, encouraged increased participation in future gatherings, highlighting the importance of collective involvement. Subsequently, President Christopher Fernandes delivered a vote of thanks, expressing his sincere appreciation for the contributions of guests, sponsors, volunteers, and office bearers. Zeena Pinto conducted the food blessing, after which attendees enjoyed a traditional Mangalorean lunch, featuring a selection of delicacies traditionally associated with the Nativity Feast. As a symbol of faith and unity, each family received blessed paddy sachets.

The afternoon culminated in a lively baila dance, leaving guests with cherished memories and a reinforced sense of community.

Monthi Festh 2025, as celebrated by Ami Sasthanghar UAE, served as a powerful reminder of the enduring significance of tradition, togetherness, and faith. The program concluded with expressed hopes for future gatherings and strengthened bonds, particularly important for those residing far from their native land. The organizers’ efforts and contributions were widely appreciated by the participants, and the event concluded with warm wishes for a happy Feast of Mother Mary for all.