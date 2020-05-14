Spread the love



















KSCC – 1st Phase – Humanitarian services during COVID-19 pandemic

Dubai: A non-profit social organization, KSCC is delivering great service to the community during this pandemic situation.

Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club is a civil organization registered under Community Development Authority (CDA) involved in implementing various UAE government initiatives, blood donation drives, health campaigns, sports events, charity works, awareness programs and much more.

KSCC is currently actively liaising with Dubai government authorities in discharging the needs and requirements of the people in these challenging COVID-19 pandemic times. It is also involved in activities such as logistics, coordinating stores, mobilizing isolation centres, equipping quarantine facilities and volunteering services.

During these testing times, KSCC is also facilitating guidance to the general public, follow-up up on 122 COVID-19 positive cases, counselling the affected, assisting references and providing necessary emotional support by setting up a team of 24 reserved persons for call centre helplines.

As per the request from DHA (Dubai Health Authority), KSCC has successfully organized blood donation drives and donated up to 141 units of blood with the help of KSCC members & supporters.

Apart from the above, KSCC is also engaged in serving the needy by distributing the provisional food kit (Yestahloon) from the very 1st day of lockdown till date by their special task force team under the guidelines of CDA. Also taking into consideration the month of Ramadan, the team is successfully distributing Iftar food & provision kit with the help of donors.



In the 1st Phase, KSCC covered 2421 beneficiaries by providing 440 provisional food kits, 435 food packs and 529 Iftar kits.

As per the CDA guidelines, the club is also engaged in following up the health condition of senior citizens living in the UAE.

KSCC special team is also engaged in clearing documentation and formalities related to the repatriation of dead bodies until its final procedures and handing over to relatives with the help of UAE governments authorities. A total of 5 dead bodies were repatriated in their 1st phase of service.

KSCC also has a centre controlled special task team to assist all the above activities during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue the services to the general public.

KSCC thanks all Government authorities, Members of different task teams, supporters and Sponsors company MAERSK, MALABAR GOLD & DIAMOND and TAMIL ENTREPRENEUR for their support and also requests to extend their support to consolidate the above demanding service and deliver our best possible assistance not only during the month of Ramadan but it is also our responsibility to reach out to the poor and needy, during this fight against COVID-19.

