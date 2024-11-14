KSRTC Introduces Volvo Bus Service from Bengaluru to Sabarimala

Mangaluru: Good news for Sabarimala pilgrims! For the first time, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing Volvo bus services from Bengaluru to Sabarimala.

The service begins on November 29 from Bengaluru to Sabarimala. KSRTC has fixed the fare from Shantinagar to Nilakkal at ₹1,750. Volvo buses will operate from Shantinagar to Nilakkal and back. The service coincides with the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

This initiative aims to provide comfortable and convenient travel options for devotees visiting Sabarimala. KSRTC’s Volvo buses will ensure a smooth journey to the holy site.