Spread the love



















KSRTC opens inter-state booking for approved passengers



Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has commenced inter-state travel ticket booking for government approved passengers, a month after freezing the facility amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown, an official said on Monday.

“For providing inter-state transport facility to Seva Sindhu e-pass holders, KSRTC has opened helpline numbers with effect from Monday,” a KSRTC spokesperson told IANS.

The road transport corporation will operate buses to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

The transporter has listed a bunch of phone numbers for permitted passengers to book the tickets.

According to KSRTC, the booking facility is only available to people registered with the Karnataka state government and allowed to travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The road transport corporation had stopped ticket booking on April 12 owing to the lockdown.

Touted to have the largest air-conditioned Volvo fleet of buses in the country, KSRTC operates services in 17 of the 30 districts across the southern state and to neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The corporation has about 8,650 buses and ferries about 30 lakh passengers daily in normal circumstances. Its subsidiaries in the state’s northeast and northwest regions operate services in the remaining 13 districts, transporting about 40 lakh people daily.