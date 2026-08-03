K’taka: 19 ministers sworn into Shivakumar’s cabinet

Bengaluru: Nineteen legislators were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Congress government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a ceremony held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan on Monday, marking the long-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet.

Although Congress MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda’s name figured in the list of ministers announced by the party, she did not take the oath. Congress insiders said the party high command has kept her berth vacant following strong opposition and rebellion over the Cabinet reshuffle.

The swearing-in ceremony commenced with the rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem. The State Anthem was also rendered before the oath-taking ceremony. The programme concluded with the rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem and the State Anthem.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and other dignitaries. Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah remained absent.

Three-time MLA Ajay Singh, son of former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh, took the oath in the name of God. An MBBS graduate, Ajay Singh represents the Jewargi Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district.

Five-time MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a close associate of Chief Minister Shivakumar, took oath in the name of God. He represents the Magadi constituency in Ramanagara district.

First-time MLA K.S. Basavanthappa, representing the reserved Mayakonda constituency in Davangere district, took oath in the name of Jagajyothi Basaveshwara. He is the son-in-law of former minister H. Anjaneya.

Senior Congress leader Basavaraja Rayareddi, a six-term MLA and former Member of Parliament, was sworn in as a minister. Representing the Yelburga constituency in Koppal district, he had earlier served as Economic Adviser to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Former minister and four-time MLA N. Cheluvarayaswamy took oath in the name of God and his grandfather. The Nagamangala MLA from Mandya district was once a close associate of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy before leaving JD(S) to join the Congress.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and four-term MLA Laxman Sangappa Savadi took the oath in the name of God. The Athani MLA from Belagavi district had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections after being denied a party ticket.

Former minister and two-term MLA Madhu Bangarappa, representing the Sagar constituency in Shivamogga district, took the oath in the name of God. He is the son of former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa.

Former minister and four-time MLA S.S. Mallikarjun took the oath in the name of God. The Davanagere North legislator was reportedly omitted from the initial list but was included at the last minute after senior Congress leader Mankal Vaidya was dropped. His wife, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Congress MP, while his son, Samarth Mallikarjun, is the MLA from Davangere South.

Former minister and four-term MLA B. Nagendra, representing the reserved Ballari Rural constituency, also took the oath in the name of God.

Three-time MLA P.M. Narendraswamy, representing the reserved Malavalli constituency in Mandya district, took oath in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar and God Gangadhara Ajja.

Four-time MLA C. Puttarangasetty, representing the Chamarajanagar constituency, took the oath in the name of God.

Three-term MLA T. Raghu Moorthy, representing the reserved Challakere constituency in Chitradurga district, took the oath in the name of God. An engineering graduate, he entered politics after resigning from his job.

Two-term MLA Rizwan Arshad, representing Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister. A commerce graduate, Rizwan Arshad played a significant role in the Davangere South by-election campaign and is considered a close associate of Chief Minister Shivakumar.

Two-term MLA Rudrappa Lamani, representing the reserved Haveri constituency, took oath in the name of God. He had earlier served as Deputy Speaker during the Siddaramaiah government.

Former minister and four-term MLA Santhosh Lad, representing the Kalaghatgi constituency in Dharwad district, took the oath in the name of God. He is known for his outspoken criticism of the BJP and Hindutva organisations.

Four-term MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, representing the Arasikere constituency in Hassan district, took the oath in the name of God. A former loyalist of the H.D. Deve Gowda family, he later joined the Congress.

Former minister and three-term MLA Shivaraj Tangadgi, representing the reserved Kanakagiri constituency in Koppal district, took the oath in the name of God.

Two-term MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, representing the Hungund constituency in Bagalkot district, took the oath in the name of the Panch Peethas, Buddha and Basava.

Former minister and five-term MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan, representing the Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru, took the oath in the name of Allah and his mother.

With the induction of 19 ministers, the Congress government has significantly expanded the Cabinet after a prolonged wait, while leaving one berth vacant amid internal dissent over the reshuffle. The allocation of portfolios is expected to be announced shortly.