RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z in Mumbai on Aug 6

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to interact with representatives of Generation Z and Generation Alpha on August 6 in Mumbai.

The interactive session will serve as the inaugural ceremony for the 15th Annual Championship Conference of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.).

The event will assemble more than 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19, hailing from over 100 cities across India. Centred on the theme “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way,” the conference provides a platform for young leaders to deliberate on pressing local, national, and international affairs, said a press release.

Bhagwat’s address marks the formal commencement of the Annual Championship Conference, kicking off multi-day student-led debates and policy discussions. I.I.M.U.N.

Founder Rishabh Shah stressed the importance of mutual engagement, stating that the leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it.

“At this critical juncture in India’s journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before,” he said.

RSS chief’s interaction is proposed against the backdrop of the recent nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janata Party against the NEET paper leaks while demanding reforms in the education sector.

The agitation concluded following government assurances, the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his recent address, Bhagwat described Gen Z as inherently good, adaptable, and emotional, but noted they often react without thinking with a “calm mind.”

He emphasised that young people are easily drawn to causes or trends that appear “visibly authentic”, which strongly shapes their participation in social and political movements.

He highlighted the need for open family dialogue over top-down authority, noting that the “era of obedience” is over.

He advised families to engage in discussion rather than giving dictations, building consensus through real conversation. He expressed serious concern over screen addiction while making a strong case for mobile discipline.

RSS chief suggested that parents should model this behaviour first by reducing their own social media use rather than relying solely on laws or government regulations to manage digital lifestyle habits.

Bhagwat’s interaction with Gen Z is also important when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video message addressing the “abusive remarks” directed at him and his late mother by young protesters during the recent NEET paper leak agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Calling for guidance over retribution, the Prime Minister appealed to the public to move past anger and guide the misguided youth rather than pursue legal battles or social ostracisation.

PM Modi explicitly stated, “I want to forgive those who abused me. I request society to accept my decision.”

He acknowledged that while the crude language was a “cultural shock” to society, young people make mistakes and deserve a chance to learn from them.