K’taka all-party meet on Cauvery dispute underway; CM Shivakumar seeks united stand

Bengaluru: An all-party meeting on the Cauvery River water dispute, convened by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, began at the CM’s official residence, ‘Krishna’, in Bengaluru on Sunday, with leaders across party lines participating to discuss the state’s strategy on the contentious water-sharing issue.

The Congress government will make a final decision on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu after the deliberations.

It may be recalled that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recently upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) order directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, rejecting the state’s appeal.

The meeting, chaired by Shivakumar, was attended by six former Chief Ministers — Veerappa Moily, Siddaramaiah, B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Union Ministers V. Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, State Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K.J. George, Krishna Byre Gowda and M.B. Patil, Karnataka’s Special Representative in New Delhi T.B. Jayachandra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and several senior officials and legislators were also present.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Minister said the Cauvery dispute was neither new to the government nor to the people of Karnataka.

“The Cauvery dispute is not new to us. We have all grown up with this issue,” Shivakumar said, stressing that the interests of Karnataka’s farmers and people were more important than politics.

He said Karnataka has a long tradition of political parties setting aside their differences and standing united whenever the state’s interests are at stake.

Reiterating the government’s position, Shivakumar said protecting drinking water needs remains the state’s foremost priority.

“Our stand is that drinking water should receive the highest priority. I know that all of you fully support this position,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that before the meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), he had met Union Ministers C.R. Patil, Pralhad Joshi and V. Somanna, besides former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, to explain Karnataka’s concerns.

“They also raised the state’s concerns at the Centre. I thank them for their support,” he said.

Shivakumar further noted that during a meeting of Karnataka Members of Parliament in New Delhi, leaders from across political parties had assured the state government that they would stand united in safeguarding Karnataka’s interests.

“I also thank all the MPs who, rising above party lines, pledged to support the state’s cause,” he added.

Apart from political leaders, the meeting was attended by MP Govind Karjol, former Minister H.K. Patil, retired judge Nagamohan Das, the Chief Minister’s Special Adviser G.C. Chandrashekar, Economic Adviser L.K. Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, and other senior government officials.

The all-party meeting is expected to deliberate on Karnataka’s legal and administrative strategy regarding the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and formulate a united stand to protect the state’s interests.