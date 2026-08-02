India needs your energy, creative imagination, talent for achieving Viksit Bharat: PM Modi to Gen Z

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the country’s youth — Gen Z — on Sunday, called them India’s “Amrit peedhi” and stressed the need for their energy and innovation to take the country forward towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat.

He stated that the commitment of the new generations towards eradicating the problem of drug addiction from society has reaffirmed his belief that the youth of India is “aware, socially conscious, and serious about their duties”.

Speaking to the youth during the launch of the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’, PM Modi said, “In the next 20-25 years, you will give a direction to your lives. You will be the ones who will take India towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat till 2047, and you will be the ones sitting at the top of the peak, fully savouring the fruits of that achievement. The country needs your energy, creative imagination and talent. Hence, for the country and your own lives, keep yourselves away from drugs.”

“When a young person falls prey to drug addiction, it is not just that individual who loses; a dream is lost,” he said, adding that in such a situation, “the national strength also weakens and hostile countries conspire to leave no stone unturned to drag our youth into the trap of addiction”.

“Profiting from supplying drugs and aiming to destroy a nation like ours is also part of their terror agenda. Hence, we need to save every youth from addiction. You need to protect your potential by staying away from drugs,” PM Modi added.

“Drugs give you a high for a while, but they destroy your family,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the next 100 Sundays will mark 100 strong steps towards a drug-free India. He also mentioned that the activities under this initiative will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, etc.

“As an MP from Kashi, I am happy that last year, this project was launched from the holy land of Kashi as a pilot project. Therefore, in addition to scientific clarity, it also possesses spiritual energy, the blessings of saints, and cultural heritage. It also embodies the cultural dedication that has rejected addiction for centuries. This is why the country’s 125 spiritual organisations are working tirelessly to serve millions of citizens,” he mentioned, adding that all these institutions adopted the Kashi Declaration — a 5-year roadmap for a drug-free India adopted in July 2025, at the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi.

“All of you have strengthened my belief that the youth of India is aware, socially conscious, and serious about their duties,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of rehabilitation, PM Modi said, “Do not hide it behind the pressure of social reputation. Those who need help should seek support. Talk openly with them, take the help of experts, and make efforts to free your child from addiction with the support of medical professionals. We should also create a culture of open communication with children within the family so that we can hold their hands before they get trapped in such a situation.”

“You will get signs if you pay a little attention- you may notice changes in their behaviour. They may appear lost, start hiding their face, remain locked in their rooms, come home late at night, or demand unnecessary amounts of money. These are some indications that something may be wrong. I would also like to appeal to our professor friends in colleges and universities: Along with academic studies, please talk to students about the dangers of drugs,” he added.