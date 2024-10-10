K’taka BJP chief hints rapid political changes in state

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said that rapid political changes will occur in the state politics in the coming days, including a change of chief minister in connection with the MUDA case.

Talking to media persons here, Vijayendra said: “We are witnessing several changes in state politics.”

When asked about his earlier statement that the Chief Minister would change after the Dussehra festival, the BJP MP clarified, “I had said there will be swift political changes, and all of that is coming together.”

Regarding his relationship with senior party leaders who have raised a banner of revolt against him, Vijayendra said, “It will take some time for them to understand me. Therefore, interpreting their statements as anti-party activities would be incorrect. I have assured everyone that we will take everyone along and that things will improve with time. Everything will turn out well in the coming days.”

Vijayendra participated in a “Chandika Homa” ritual under the guidance of Shatsthala Brahma Chandra Shekara Shivacharya Swamiji of the Hukkeri Hiremath, as part of the Dussehra celebrations.

He noted that the seer has always wished well for his father, former CM B. S. Yediyurappa, and their family and that he possesses the strength to bring light to the land.

“I visited the ‘math’ and participated in the pooja during the auspicious occasion of Dussehra,” Vijayendra said.

When asked if he had received blessings from Swamiji to become party’s state president, Vijayendra responded, “Swamiji always wishes for the well-being of the state. He desires that society progresses in the right direction. He has blessed that whoever leads society should have the wisdom to walk the right path. Today too, he has blessed me to move forward with courage.”



