K’taka BJP demands Siddaramaiah’s arrest in MUDA case

Mysuru: Karnataka BJP has demanded the immediate arrest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

“How can he be allowed to roam freely? Electoral politics is one thing; the law of the land is another. According to the law of the land, Siddaramaiah should be arrested immediately and interrogated. This is not a jungle raj,” BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh said.

Referring to the High Court’s judgment on the MUDA case, Mahesh cited page 180 of the judgment, where it was reportedly noted that Siddaramaiah had misused his authority as Chief Minister.

“Following the judgment, the Lokayukta registered an FIR under sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, and 465, among others. Despite being accused number one in such a significant case, how is Siddaramaiah allowed to roam freely? There is a bizarre situation in Karnataka, where there appears to be different laws for different people,” he said.

“If the law of the land is uniform across the country, why is it different here? Siddaramaiah is an accused with an FIR registered against him, and he has not even secured anticipatory bail. He is the primary accused in this case. Why hasn’t the law acted against him? Is there one law for the common man and another for Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“When allegations were raised against him, he closed down the Lokayukta institution during his first term as the CM. It took seven years to re-establish the Lokayukta. During his tenure, the ACB was created, and 106 cases were filed against him. Of these, B reports were filed in 56 cases. It was only due to directions from the Supreme Court and the High Court that the Lokayukta was reinstated in the state,” he said.

Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna on Thursday urged the MUDA to get the case filed through the government requesting the court to quash the appeal petition questioning the investigation against him by Siddaramaiah.



