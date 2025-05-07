K’taka BJP mocks CM Siddaramaiah for sporting red tilak, reminds him of ‘no war with Pak’ comment

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for sporting a red tilak while addressing a press conference on the Operation Sindoor, which was conducted by Indian armed forces against Pakistan terror centres in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The BJP taunted him by reminding him of his controversial statement of “no war with Pakistan”. Taking to social media X, on Wednesday, the BJP stated, “Congress CM Siddaramaiah once against war with Pakistan, now wears ‘Operation Sindoor’ — quite literally on his forehead.” The party had also shared his photograph showing indoor on his forehead.

CM Siddaramaiah is often accused of showing disrespect to the Hindu religious traditions, especially rituals in temples and at the same time, but at the same time flaunting the Muslim skull cap.

The CM Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that he will render a big salute to the army for carrying out strikes on Pakistan. He further stated that India will not hesitate to go to war with Pakistan in any eventuality.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra commenting on the Operation Sindoor, stated, “Sindoors of 25 women, including newlywed brides, were cruelly wiped away by a barbaric act of terror. Today, Operation Sindoor marks the beginning of justice — time to wipe off Pakistan from the world map.”

He further stated, “Haunting image of a young bride sobbing beside her slain husband has been etched into the hearts of every Indian. The cries of innocent women — their husbands murdered for simply being Hindus — have shaken the conscience of our nation. Their pain, grief have been felt by every Indian. We will never forget. We will never forgive!”

“Under the strong, unwavering leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Bharat has once again demonstrated that it will not tolerate terrorism or its enablers. By empowering our armed forces with full operational freedom, this government has made it clear: no terrorist, no matter where they hide — even under the protection of the Pakistan Army — will be safe,” Vijayendra stated.

“This is more than retaliation. It is a promise to the nation: the blood of innocent Indians will not be shed in vain. Jai Hind! Jai Indian Armed Forces,” Vijayendra stated.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said the Indian Army’s strike on Pakistan-sponsored terrorist camps in retaliation to the attack on innocent Indians in Pahalgam was a fitting response, and that this has been named Operation Sindoor as an act of vengeance on behalf of the women who lost their sindoor (symbols of marriage) – a move that has made the entire nation proud of the armed forces.

In a press release, Bommai stated that Pakistan has become a hub and training ground for international terrorists. The Indian Army’s action is not just a strike for India, but a significant step in uprooting terrorism from the entire world.

He further said this is just the beginning, and the operation will continue until the last terrorist in Pakistan is eliminated.

“At such a time, all Indians must unite and stand firmly behind our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our powerful armed forces. All nations across the world should express support for India’s operation at the international level,” he said.

Recalling that many innocent Indian families lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack, and many women lost their sindoor, he said this operation has been named Operation Sindoor by our Prime Minister as a symbolic act of justice.

“The Prime Minister, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and the Indian armed forces deserve heartfelt congratulations for this bold action,” Bommai stated.



