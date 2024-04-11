K’taka BJP moves ECI against distribution of Congress’ ‘guarantee cards’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent the distribution of Congress’ ‘guarantee cards’ signed by its leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to the voters.

The complaint stated that the Congress is all set to distribute the Congress Guarantee Cards with the photographs and signatures of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. The card also contains a QR code.

This is being done to get an undue advantage in the Lok Sabha elections from the voters of Karnataka. Preparations are underway to distribute these cards all over the country. The guarantee cards are also posted on social media.

The move is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Along with the content regarding the Congress Guarantees, a format has also been prepared to collect individual details of the voters. The collection of the personal details of voters is a crime, it said.

Therefore, the BJP seeks a direction about stopping the distribution of the “Congress Guarantee Cards” to voters in the state, the complaint states.

The complaint has been filed by former Dy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Vivek S. Reddy, Pramukh, Legal and Election Committee and Convenor of the Legal Cell, Vasanthakumar.

The Congress Guarantee Card image handed over to the EC by the BJP highlights the promises the Congress party made in its manifesto — Rs 1 lakh allowance for women every year under Mahila Nyay, Rs 1 lakh salary (annually) during the apprenticeship and the guarantee of a job for every educated youth under Yuva Nyay, waiver of loans of farmers under Kisan Nyay and a caste census and minimum of Rs 400 wage per day under Shramik Nyay. The card seeks all the details of the voters and Congress workers including the phone number.