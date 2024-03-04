K’taka BJP posts ‘FSL report’, claims pro-Pak slogans were raised



Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday claimed that the FSL report has confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka Assembly by the supporters of a Congress leader.

The party shared a report, which it claimed was from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), on its official X handle.

The report that the BJP has posted states, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The report further says, “Frame by frame analysis was done of the source video. The examiner Pheneendra B.N. from the FSL states that the examined video is not tampered/doctored in between and is a result of single capture. The acoustic analysis indicates that the questioned word pronounced is eliminated to the ending with ‘Saab’ and is identified to be ending with ‘Taan’.”

The FSL authorities have so far not reacted to this.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara have claimed that they have not got the FSL report yet.

BJP taking to social media stated, “The scientific report has proved that the Congress leaders were behind twisting the truth and propagating the false news. Now, the Congress stands exposed for trying to fool the people of Karnataka by trying to fabricate the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ‘Naseer Saab’ Zindabad.

“The Congress with an anti-national stand and Minister Priyank Kharge, the head of the factory of the false news, should confess to their anti-national stand and apologize before the people of Karnataka.”

Karnataka BJP leaders had repeatedly claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) report proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Assembly during the celebration of the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of opposition R. Ashoka, former BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi said LoP in Council Kota Srinivas Poojari claimed that the FSL report has proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the Assembly and challenged the government to make the report public.



