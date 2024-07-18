K’taka BJP protests demanding resignation of Siddaramaiah in Tribal Welfare Board case

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday staged a massive protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru and also tried to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Tribal Welfare Board case.

After the BP leaders tried to lay the siege and raise slogans against the state government police swung into action and arrested the protesters.

Before attempting to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha, a protest was staged at the Freedom Park under the leadership of BJP State President BY Vijayendra and Opposition Leader R Ashoka.

“As soon as it was discovered that funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were misappropriated, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have resigned,” Vijayendra said.

He said that there is information that former minister Nagendra, who is in ED custody, has revealed that funds were misused based on the orders of prominent leaders.

“Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and ministers are worried about their government. This government can fall anytime,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are haunted by the fear that Nagendra in ED custody might name them.

“They have transferred SEP and TSP funds elsewhere. Funds meant for the development of SC/ST communities have been transferred,” he said.

Vijayendra said that the funds from the Valmiki Development Corporation has been looted, adding that the wealth of Siddaramaiah has been exposed through the MUDA case in Mysuru.

He also alleged that they have allotted 14 plots, meant for the poor, to the family members of Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah has lost the moral authority to be the Chief Minister. The curse of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes will not him. The BJP is not doing politics but fulfilling its duty,” Vijayendra said.

He said that there is no question of fearing the police and by laying siege to Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister should be compelled to flee from Vidhana Soudha.

“If Chief Minister has any conscience left, he should have resigned by now. This is not a hollow protest. Our fight will continue until the corrupt Congress government is brought down and Siddaramaiah resigns. Everyone should lay siege to Vidhana Soudha,” he said

Former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said that the Siddaramaiah government, which came to power with false promises, has become a “government of scams”.

“Siddaramaiah has become Alibaba. He should resign immediately. And all the scams should be handed over to a CBI investigation,” Sadananda Gowda said.



