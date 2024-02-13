K’taka BJP slams CM Siddaramaiah for Rs 32 cr-grant for Waqf property



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has objected to the Congress government’s move to release Rs 32 crore grant for the protection of Waqf properties at a time when the state is reeling under severe drought and facing drinking water crisis.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the BJP said, “Mr Siddaramaiah, your love for Kannada language is just a farce. The intention behind the big drama of tax agitation is to ensure the development of one particular community.

“Like the saying, ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’, Karnataka’s Nero is all set to build compound walls of Kabristhans even as the people are reeling under severe drought.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, the lie you came up with over the central government’s grants to Karnataka was not in the interest of the people of Karnataka. It is now proved that it was to build walls for the Idgah Maidans.

“At a time when people of Karnataka are reeling under severe drought and struggling to find a meal and drinking water, the Congress party has to explain what is the intention behind releasing Rs 32 crore for the benefit of the Waqf properties?”.

The order in this regard was released by the Congress government on February 7.



