K’taka BJP slams Yogeshwara for joining Cong; says vote base remains intact

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday slammed former BJP MLC, C.P. Yogeshwara for joining the Congress party ahead of bypolls in the state.

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated that the BJP vote base remains intact in Channapatna constituency.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated that Yogeshwara’s decision to join the Congress was unfortunate.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Ashoka stated, “Former minister Yogeshwara has left the BJP and joined the Congress. Yogeshwara has always maintained links with all political parties. It seems he was with us only for his own benefit.”

Ashoka further stated that Yogeshwara was never truly committed to the BJP.

“We made several efforts to retain Yogeshwara in the party. However, he betrayed our trust and left. By joining the Congress, he has ruined his political future. His move to the Congress will not impact our party in any way,” he stated.

“Many people have left the party before. Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress, but has he been made a minister? Even former CM and present BJP MP, Jagadish Shettar left, but what position did they give him?” Ashok questioned.

He further added, “Yogeshwar came to our party after exhausting his options with the BSP and the SP. He was never ideologically aligned with the BJP. In Channapatna, the BJP vote base remains intact.

“Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and I offered him the JD(S) ticket, but Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy wanted him to contest under the JD(S) symbol. However, Yogeshwara refused.”

“Now that he has gone to the Congress, it is like betraying the party. All the BJP leaders in the state supported him and tried to secure a ticket for him. It’s not about the BJP symbol or the JD(S) symbol; winning the NDA is what’s important. He had seniority in the NDA, but now he’s seated at the back of the line,” Ashok remarked.

Commenting on Yogeshwara joining the Congress, former CM and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai said, “His decision to join the Congress is a big misfortune. The Congress did not have a candidate in that constituency, making it easier for the NDA candidate to win. Even now, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy holds influence in that region. Previously, when there was a triangular contest between the BJP, JD(S), and the Congress, Kumaraswamy emerged victorious.”

“I am confident that the JD(S) candidate will win in this bye-election as well,” Bommai stated.

Responding to a question, Bommai clarified that there was no rebellion against the BJP in the Shiggaon constituency and also maintained that such developments were common during elections.

Regardless of who the Congress candidate is, the BJP will approach the election with a highly competitive spirit and conduct it in a cordial manner, he said.

Bommai further mentioned that on the day BJP candidate Bharat Bommai files his nomination, senior leaders from the party, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, will be present.

Bharat Bommai is the son of Basavaraj Bommai.



