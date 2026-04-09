K’taka bypolls: Voting crosses 43 pc in Bagalkot, 37 pc in Davanagere; claims of cash distribution made

Bagalkot/Davanagere: The voting process for the bypoll to two Assembly segments in Karnataka on Thursday is progressing briskly. Polling at stations in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency crossed 43 per cent, while in the Davanagere South constituency it crossed 37.17 per cent as of 1 P.M.

Polling commenced at 7 A.M., and voters can exercise their franchise until 6 P.M.

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in Bagalkot stood at 43.75 per cent, while Davanagere South recorded 37.17 per cent. Earlier, by 9 A.M., Davanagere South had recorded 9.01 per cent turnout, while Bagalkot registered 11.87 per cent. Voting had crossed 20 per cent in the first four hours.

BJP candidate for Bagalkot segment Veeranna Charantimath cast his vote along with his family. Speaking to the media later, he expressed complete confidence in his victory this time. Charantimath, who had lost by a narrow margin in the previous election, said the atmosphere is favourable this time.

Meanwhile, allegations of cash distribution to influence voters surfaced during the bye-election in Bagalkot, triggering tension in parts of the constituency.

Reports emerged from Wambe Colony in Navanagar that money was being distributed to voters as an inducement. Locals alleged that Rs 500 currency notes were handed out.

In a viral video, the authenticity of which could not be verified by the IANS, a woman is seen showing a Rs 500 currency note and alleging that it was given by Congress members. She is also heard expressing dissatisfaction that only Rs 500 was given.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated when a group of people surrounded a car belonging to Congress leader Santosh Hokarani. The crowd alleged that money was being distributed and confronted those in the vehicle. Hokarani reportedly got down from the car and questioned the crowd about the incident.

BJP candidate Charantimath also alleged that there was information that the ruling party has distributed money. He further alleged that people from outside areas such as Gokak, Arabhavi, and Belagavi district have arrived and are staying here, and said that this has been brought to the notice of election officials.

He appealed to all youth, men and women, and senior citizens to come out in large numbers and vote for the BJP.

As part of the Bagalkot Assembly bye-election, Congress candidate Umesh Meti cast his vote at Booth No. 39 in his native village, Timmappur. He arrived near the polling booth with a ram (adult male sheep) adorned with Congress flags and later entered the polling station and cast his vote. It may be noted that Umesh Meti hails from the shepherd community.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray across the two constituencies. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed at polling stations to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in both seats.

The SDPI is hopeful that the intense contest between the BJP and the Congress will benefit the party. The results will be announced on May 4.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, there are 2.59 lakh voters and nine candidates in the fray. A total of 332 polling stations have been set up. The electorate includes 1.26 lakh male and 1.32 lakh female voters.

Around 1,564 staff members, along with additional security personnel, have been deployed to manage and monitor the polling process.

The main contest in Bagalkot is between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA H.Y. Meti.

In the Davanagere South Assembly segment, authorities have set up 284 polling stations, of which 76 have been identified as sensitive. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 200-metre radius of polling stations. The constituency has 2.31 lakh voters, with 25 candidates in the fray. More than 1,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure safety.

Congress has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, while the BJP has nominated Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa. Afsar Kodlipet is contesting as the Social Democratic Party of India candidate.

The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.



