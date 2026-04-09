Mood for change sweeping across Assam, says Cong ally Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati: As Assam voted on Thursday to elect members to its 126-seat Legislative Assembly, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi expressed strong optimism about a political shift in the state, asserting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be unseated.

Addressing reporters, Gogoi said that public sentiment was clearly turning against the incumbent government, citing widespread dissatisfaction among voters. “There is a strong mood for change across Assam. People are unhappy with the BJP government and are determined to bring in a new government. It is certain that the BJP will be voted out and the opposition will form the next government,” he said.

The Sivasagar constituency candidate also voiced confidence in his own electoral prospects, predicting a substantial victory margin. “I am confident of winning from Sivasagar by more than 50,000 votes. The people are eager for change, and that is visible in the turnout and enthusiasm,” he added.

Gogoi also lauded voters for their active participation in the democratic process, congratulating them for coming out in large numbers to cast their ballots.

Referring to a reported incident of violence on the eve of polling, Gogoi alleged that Bidyut Saikia, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) in Assam, was attacked in Sivasagar on Wednesday.

He claimed that Saikia is currently undergoing treatment at Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital.

While details of the incident remain limited, Gogoi urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to maintain calm in the face of rising tensions. “I request the Chief Minister to stay calm. Political transitions often lead to tensions, and this time too, there will be a change in government,” he said.

Highlighting his own political track record, Gogoi described himself as one of the most active legislators in Assam.

He also levelled serious allegations against his opponent, claiming that the rival candidate in Sivasagar has a criminal background, though no official confirmation has been made regarding the accusation.

The Raijor Dal has a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress party, which left 11 constituencies for it. However, the allies are also having a friendly contest in two seats.