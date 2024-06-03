K’taka: Candidates submit nominations for Upper House seats

Bengaluru: The Congress, BJP, and JD-S candidates submitted their nominations on Monday for the 11 MLC seats of the Upper House of the Karnataka State Legislature, to be elected by the members of the State Legislative Assembly on June 13.

BJP nominees, including senior BJP leader and former national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, sitting BJP MLC, Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, and senior party leader M.G. Muley submitted their nominations at the Vidhana Soudha for three MLC posts.

Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Bose Raju, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, senior leaders Vasanth Kumar, K. Govindraj, Ivan D’Souza, Bilkis Bano, and Jagdev Guttedar submitted their nominations from the Congress for seven MLC posts.

T.N. Javarayi Gowda, a senior JD-S leader, submitted his nomination for the MLC post in the presence of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and senior leader G.T. Deve Gowda and others.

The elections were necessitated due to the retirement of 11 members on June 17. The polls for the 11 posts will be held on June 13.

Voting for six seats in Karnataka’s Legislative Council concluded on Monday. The stakes are high as the Congress is aiming to win all six seats to secure a majority in the Upper House.



