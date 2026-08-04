K’taka CM Shivakumar assigns district-wise responsibility to ministers amid flood, drought crisis

Bengaluru: In view of the prevailing flood and drought situation across Karnataka, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday has assigned district-wise responsibilities to Cabinet ministers and directed them to conduct field inspections immediately.

The Chief Minister has instructed ministers to visit their allotted districts, assess the situation in every taluk, and submit a detailed ground-level report to the government at the earliest.

The exercise is aimed at evaluating the impact of both excess rainfall and drought conditions in different parts of the State and ensuring timely relief and mitigation measures.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister, G. Parameshwara, has been tasked with receiving and reviewing the reports submitted by the ministers before further action is initiated by the government.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has been allotted the responsibility of Tumakuru district. T. Raghu Moorthy (Chitradurga), Minister for Transport B.S. Byrathi Suresh (Chikkaballapura), Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa (Bengaluru Rural), Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy (Kolar), H.C. Balakrishna (Bengaluru South).

B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan (Vijayanagara), Minister for Energy K.J. George (Chikkamagaluru), K.M. Shivalinge Gowda (Hassan), Madhu Bangarappa (Shivamogga), Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil (Vijayapura), Vijayananda Kashappanavar (Bagalkot), Basavaraja Rayareddi (Gadag), S.S. Mallikarjun (Davanagere), Rudrappa Lamani (Haveri).

Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi (Belagavi), Santosh Lad (Dharwad), Laxman Savadi (Karwar), Minister for Home, IT and BT Priyank Kharge (Kalaburagi), Ajay Singh (Raichur), Minister for Health U.T. Khader (Mangaluru and Udupi), P.M. Narendra Swamy (Madikeri) and Minister for Urban Development Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Mysuru).

N. Cheluvarayaswamy (Mandya), Puttarangashetty (Chamarajanagara), B. Nagendra (Bellary), Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil (Yadgir), Shivaraj Tangadgi (Koppal) and Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda has made in charge of Bengaluru Urban.

Nineteen legislators were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Shivakumar at a ceremony held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan on Monday, marking the long-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet.

Addressing reporters after chairing a two‑hour Cabinet meeting with the newly inducted Ministers at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the newly inducted Ministers had been directed to visit the districts assigned to them from Wednesday, assess the impact of excessive rainfall and drought, and submit detailed reports to the Revenue Minister.

“We have instructed the new Ministers to visit their respective districts, inspect areas affected by excessive rainfall and drought, and submit reports after conducting field assessments. The government will take decisions based on these reports,” he said.

The meeting, the first after the swearing‑in of 19 new Ministers earlier in the day, also reviewed the state’s preparedness to tackle heavy rainfall and drought conditions across Karnataka.